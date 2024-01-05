Tata Power, ICICI Foundation join hands to launch ‘GhanVan’ tree plantation

Mumbai: In a big initiative, Tata Power joined hands with ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank and its group companies, to launch ‘Project GhanVan’ - a visionary tree plantation programme aimed at fostering environmental conservation.
The formal MoU was signed as a part of the collaboration by senior officials of both the organisations.
Over the next three years, the project plans to plant 2.5 lakh indigenous trees across 75 acres of fertile regions in the catchment areas of Tata Power Hydro locations at Bhivpuri, Khopoli and Bhira in Maharashtra, which is part of Western Ghats.
This signifies a pivotal step towards a greener and more sustainable future, according to a press statement.
As a part of the project, ICICI Foundation will support the initiative by executing plantation activity, installing solar water pumps with drip irrigation facilities and maintaining them for a period of three years.
It will also undertake special measures like trenching to help protect trees from forest fires.
This collaborative effort unfolds in three phases which involves planting 50,000 local indigenous species, including Babul, Tok phal, Kinai, Reshim dhavada, Lakuch, Apta, Pivla Kanchan, Kadilimb, Undi, Kumbha, Bherli mahd, Bhokar selected based on climatic and topography conditions, to be planted on 15 acres.
Project GhanVan prioritizes regional biodiversity preservation, leading to habitat conservation for native avifauna diversity.
The project employs advanced methods, including using healthy 2-3-year-old saplings, drip irrigation, and rigorous monitoring until viability is established. Special measures are in place to protect against collateral damage such as grazing and forest fires, aiming for an impressive 90% survival rate. Beyond environmental impact, the project also creates employment opportunities for local communities for maintenance of the plantation sites, fostering sustainable development.