Tata Power, ICICI Foundation join hands to launch ‘GhanVan’ tree plantation

Mumbai: In a big initiative, Tata Power joined hands with ICICI Foundation, the CSR arm of ICICI Bank and its group companies, to launch ‘Project GhanVan’ - a visionary tree plantation programme aimed at fostering environmental conservation.

The formal MoU was signed as a part of the collaboration by senior officials of both the organisations.

Over the next three years, the project plans to plant 2.5 lakh indigenous trees across 75 acres of fertile regions in the catchment areas of Tata Power Hydro locations at Bhivpuri, Khopoli and Bhira in Maharashtra, which is part of Western Ghats.