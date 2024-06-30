The plaintive cry of the lovesick songster

The common hawk-cuckoo clutches the doomed worm in its beak, snips off one end like a toothpaste tube, and thrashes out the poisonous innards against a branch before consuming it. The caterpillar’s hairs layer the soft, thick lining of the cuckoo’s gizzard. The cuckoo then regurgitates the layer of hair as a pellet. Given their caterpillar fetish, cuckoos keep infestations in check, extending valuable ecosystem services. As with several cuckoo species, common hawk-cuckoos are brood parasites. Their nesting season matches with that of the jungle babblers; between March and June. The cuckoo mum stealthily lays a single teal egg in a jungle babbler nest (whose eggs are also similarly coloured). Jungle babblers (Argya striata) are social nesters. Several females lay eggs in a single nest, incubate, feed and raise the young together. The canny cuckoos outsource child-rearing to unsuspecting babbler mums. The cuckoo hatchling generously inherits its parents’ cunning and edges out the babbler’s egg.