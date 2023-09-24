Trash takeover

Wasteland highlights the relentless waste generation and accumulation as an emerging environmental anxiety worth serious attention. With five per cent of all global greenhouse gas emissions contributed by the solid waste industry, the global waste crisis should feature high up in the list of eco-emergencies like heatwaves, floods, and fires. In reality, it doesn’t and continues to be viewed as a municipal issue that needs resources and technology to keep the trash away from sight. The truth is that even after decades of mulling over the matter, rubbish is neither out of sight nor out of mind. Should it not matter that given the wide variety of waste being generated, from plastic to nuclear and from food to packaging, only about 20 per cent of it all gets recycled?