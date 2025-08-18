Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 87.36 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee traded on the positive territory on the GST reforms that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended in his August 15 address to the nation.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 10:45 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us