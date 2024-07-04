67 bird species sighted in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park in one day

In what comes as encouraging news for Mumbai’s birdlife, 67 bird species were recorded in a single day in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, considered the green lung of the financial capital of India.
The total number of recorded bird species in the SGNP region stands at 232.
Being able to see 67 birds on a single day, despite the rains, reaffirms the park’s status as a hotspot for avian diversity.
On June 30, 2024, around 46 dedicated volunteers participated in a Bird Count, as part of the Bombay Natural History Society’s SGNP Bird Monitoring Programme.
“Our dedicated volunteers continue to unveil the rich avian diversity of Sanjay Gandhi National Park. With 67 bird species recorded during this month’s count, we celebrate SGNP’s vital role as a biodiversity haven. Let us persist in our commitment to wildlife conservation,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.
“With 67 bird species recorded in a day for this month’s count, we celebrate SGNP’s vital role as a biodiversity hotspot,” he added.
The BNHS has invited nature enthusiasts to join these monthly counts and contribute to the ongoing efforts in preserving and understanding the rich avian life in the park.
This monthly Bird Count is a key activity that highlights the park’s incredible biodiversity and encourages community involvement in wildlife conservation.
The bird monitoring programme is supported by the staff of Sanjay Gandhi National Park & Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra Forest Department, led by the Director and Chief Conservator of Forests G. Mallikarjuna, Assistant Conservator of Forest Sudhir Sonawale.
The count is coordinated by Asif Khan from BNHS Programmes Department and the CEC-Mumbai Team led by Sumit Dothre, Shardul Bajikar, Kiran Thumma, and Priyadarshini Supekar.
