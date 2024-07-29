Andaman forests hatch a unique frog tale

New Delhi: After spending three monsoons in Andaman forest, an Indo-US team of biologists have unravelled the secret lives of the island’s own Charles Darwin’s frogs, which lay eggs in a “vertical, upside-down posture” on tree cavity walls with their bodies completely out the water to protect the eggs from other marauding males.

“The upside-down spawning is the most remarkable behaviour in this frog. No other frog is known to lay terrestrial eggs inside tree holes in an upside-down position," team leader S D Biju from the University of Delhi, who is currently a Fellow at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute told DH.

The unique reproductive trait is yet another example of the diversity of the amphibians – a keystone species that determines the health of biodiversity hotspots. Unfortunately, the frogs now struggle to survive as the landscape around them changes.

Found in 1998, the Charles Darwin’s frog – scientifically named Minervarya charlesdarwini – is a ground dwelling species that lives on the forest floor. During monsoon, when rain water is accumulated inside tree cavities, the frogs start breeding.