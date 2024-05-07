BNHS bids farewell to the Flamingos

Navi Mumbai: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India’s premier wildlife research conservation organisation, conducted its last Flamingo Walk of this season during the weekend at the wetlands near TS Chanakya Maritime Institute in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.
The BNHS team got to see a huge flock of Lesser Flamingos and Greater Flamingos in their breeding plumage among other birds.
“These walks are a vivid reminder of our shared duty to conserve birdlife and protect our wetlands. As we bid farewell to the flamingos, we’re reminded of nature’s cyclical beauty and our role in its preservation” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.
The BNHS members spotted over 400 Lesser and Greater Flamingos, the Flamingo Walk was held at the pond behind the TS Chanakya Maritime Institute. 18 members who took part in the walk started the walk near the service road and walked around the pond observing birds.
Guided by Asif N. Khan and assisted by passionate young birders Vaibhav Haldipur and Hrishikesh Ghogare. BNSH members not only saw flamingos but were treated to several waders in their breeding plumage as well, like the Curlew Sandpiper, Broad-billed Sandpiper, Temminck’s and Little Stint, Yellow-eyed Babbler, Red Avadavat and even a small flock of Lesser Whistling Ducks.
“The flamingos will soon depart for their breeding grounds in Kutch, to return only in the next season,” said Asif N Khan, Associate Officer, BNHS Programme Department.
“But the walk was not just about observation. It also served to impart valuable insights into the importance of bird conservation and the pivotal role that wetlands play in maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystem. This unforgettable experience served as an important reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve the natural world for generations to come,” the BNHS said.
The Greater Flamingo is around 5 feet tall and whitish-pink in colour while the Lesser Flamingo is around 3 feet tall and rose-pinkish in colour.