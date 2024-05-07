BNHS bids farewell to the Flamingos

Navi Mumbai: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), India’s premier wildlife research conservation organisation, conducted its last Flamingo Walk of this season during the weekend at the wetlands near TS Chanakya Maritime Institute in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The BNHS team got to see a huge flock of Lesser Flamingos and Greater Flamingos in their breeding plumage among other birds.

“These walks are a vivid reminder of our shared duty to conserve birdlife and protect our wetlands. As we bid farewell to the flamingos, we’re reminded of nature’s cyclical beauty and our role in its preservation” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS.