Fluffy bundle of paradoxes

At Navilu Kaadu, we often stumble upon hidden nests with speckled eggs the size of chicken eggs, among the wild grass. The francolin mom incubates the eggs for around 18 days. The young are precocial — they feed without help soon after hatching. Grey francolins tuck into seeds, grains, fruits, insects, especially termites, moths, beetles, lizards, and the occasional snake. Long considered game birds in some parts of India, these birds were domesticated for meat and favoured as hunting quarries. Males are larger than females and wield a pair of spurs, which have caught the fancy of bird fight aficionados for centuries. They are quintessential fixtures in Indian lore and poetry. Rudyard Kipling’s father, John Lockwood Kipling, refers to them as grey partridges, in his book ‘Beast and Man in India,’ first published in 1891. He describes male grey partridges as the ‘best fighting birds,’ commanding handsome sums from bird fight buffs of yore. I reckon the grey francolin was the bird equivalent of Muhammad Ali!