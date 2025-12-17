Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Hyderabad man’s involvement in Australia shooting 'insult' to India: Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao

The BJP leader urged the Telangana police to inquire into the circumstances under which Akram left India and also with whom he maintained contacts after moving to Australia.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:43 IST
India NewsHyderabadAustraliaTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us