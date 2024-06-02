An abiding love affair

The luscious mangoes that we see today were small and fibrous when they were first domesticated 4,000 years ago. The Mughals, the Portuguese, and countless other communities improved the fruit through selective breeding. Babur, who pined for the melons, peaches, apricots and walnuts of Central Asia, came to admire the flavours of mango quite immediately. Akbar, Shah Jahan and Jahangir remained steadfast in their commitment to maintaining orchards and groves and securing their favourite variety of mangoes every summer. Mangoes appeared in miniature paintings with scenes from gardens, groves and poetry recitals — and mango picking promptly became a princely pastime. Early on, mangoes’ deep sweetness lent itself to representing desire and became a symbol of fertility and love, often occurring in paintings with young women at leisure, in groves as a setting for a scene or beneath a tree laden with fruits. Some miniature paintings announced the arrival of monsoons with dark clouds and mango trees.