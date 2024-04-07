Art for my sake!

Only upon severe introspection forced by personal upheavals connected in so many ways to this upbringing bestowed by the form (which I hope for nobody), in hindsight, am I able to realise — Bharatanatyam along with its culture, pedagogy, practice and aesthetic, adorns the role of the Indian mother. She is a victim in the hands of the State, almost leashed and put to use but trained to be the upholder and defender of the system that diminishes her potential. Of course, when we say Bharatanatyam we must acknowledge that it cannot and does not exist in thin air by itself. It is through the various practitioners, gurus, students, institutions, systems, structures, almost unchanging content, and through the bodies, their choices, their actions or inactions (including mine) that this form can continue to enable and disable. It is common knowledge that histories have a deep impact on the present. When India was gaining independence, both ‘women’ and Bharatanatyam were used as a tool in the nationalist agenda. When the rebirth of Bharatanatyam (as we know it today) and redefinition of the ‘Bharatiya naari’ is coloured with so much propaganda and political motives, it is hardly possible that in its evolution, development and modernisation, it becomes mute or apolitical. The Indian woman and the form of Bharatanatyam are like a vessel. Though in drought, they seemingly preserve the water for greater good and in playing that altruist role find enthusiasm for their parched survival. They are like a puppet performing Indianness, culture and values. Like that trophy on the showcase, there is a quiet in their existence. Through that silence, they make problematic political statements which are hard to access and articulate but easy to acquire and assume. Occupying a position at the precise intersection of a marginalised gender but practising a marginalising form, can lead to a very disorienting experience of the self. This is perhaps because both of these are constructed and grafted onto a person and stitched seamlessly with the skin, with a subconscious and passive consent, leaving no provocation for questions or doubts.