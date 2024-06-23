At the knife-edge of abstraction

Fontana was born to Italian parents in Argentina and throughout his life, lived intermittently between the two countries. In 1946, he co-founded the experimental Altamira School of Arts in Buenos Aires, and in the same year published Manifesto Blanco (The White Manifesto), which set out goals for the creation of ‘spatialist’ art. He called upon his students to engage with new technology—including the use of light—to relook at the arts. Around the same time, the first images of the Earth from space became widely available, which added to his latent interest in the concept of space and space travel. He began by puncturing holes in his sculptures and canvas, and soon slashes followed. Fontana is known to have said, “It is not true that I made holes in the canvas to destroy it, no, I made holes to discover, to find the cosmos of an unknown dimension.”