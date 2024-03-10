Birthday bumps to a lovable menace!

Hank Ketcham trained Hamilton and handed over the daily strip to him in 1995. Ferdinand and Hamilton continue to draw the Sunday Strip and the daily strip, respectively, even today after almost three decades. They are acutely conscious of the legacy they have been entrusted to carry on. In an email conversation with this writer, Ferdinand says: “Hank Ketcham was a great man and teacher. He had a wonderful sense of humour. He was very patient with us trainees. He always showed us visually what he envisioned and it was so inspirational to watch him draw.” Hamilton, who lost sight in his right eye in childhood, has a photo of Hank Ketcham on the top right-hand corner of his drawing board and believes Hank is keeping a watch on how Marcus is handling his little boy.