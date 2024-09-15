Chiselling her way into history

Mukherjee trained at Abanindranath Tagore’s Indian Society of Oriental Art in Kolkata till her marriage at the age of 18. Post her divorce a few years later, she returned to the arts by studying at the Government College of Art and Craft, Calcutta, and Delhi Polytechnic. She went to Germany on a scholarship in 1953 to study at the Academy of Fine Arts, Munich. There, she worked under renowned sculptors Toni Stadler and Heinrich Kirchner; it was Stadler who inspired Mukherjee to transition to sculpting from painting. Upon her return to India, she was commissioned by the Anthropological Survey of India to document the practices of metal craftsmen of central India. This marked the beginning of her journey not just across the country but also to create a distinct body of work, which was as modern as it was traditional. It was her tryst with the Dhokra metal art of the Bastar tribals of Chhattisgarh — made through lost wax technique or cire perdue — that would eventually give birth to some of her most celebrated works.