Colourful thread work on display

Ex-UX designer-turned-artist Vishwanath Hegde is hosting his first solo exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat this week. Called ‘Glimpse’, the exhibition features about 40 works including mixed media pieces and thread work.
The 54-year-old shares insights on his art and inspiration.
When I retired six months back, I decided to make art professionally. I drew inspiration from the digital world, which is filled with sharp lines, pixels and intricate detailing. I wanted to recreate this with colourful threads. I also drew inspiration from my native, Uttara Kannada. The bright colours used in the artworks are inspired by Yakshagana costumes and traditional rangoli.
What goes into the making of a thread work art piece?
It needs patience and gentle hands. Each piece took anywhere from one to two weeks to make. You do not need fancy materials for this artform, everything is easily availble.
What are you working on next?
I plan to create a series on popular monuments with thread work.
On until August 18, 10.30 am to 7 pm, at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.
Published 15 August 2024, 21:46 IST