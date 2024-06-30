Hues of presence... and absence

“The curation did not allude to unmuting the mute. It was just a play on words to describe the choice of how to present an imagery. Sometimes we have to mute certain aspects of something to bring other things into focus, while other times the focus can only happen when things are unmuted,” explained Sahil Arora, founder and curator of Method. “The idea was to exhibit emerging artists. We spent time finding the right artists to speak to the theme. Some artists have used black and white, together with shades of grey and others have played with vibrant colour palettes.” Artist Harsh Kumar’s Japanese ink artworks explored the canvas through binary colours whereas two smaller artworks brought in a profusion of colour. “I tried to show my subject in a simplified manner as I think that art is inherent in the collective consciousness of humans, and it does not need a language to define it,” said Harsh, adding that the real impetus comes from the subconscious mind.