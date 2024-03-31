Knitted figures & fluid forms

There is an immersive fluidity of forms that runs through the artworks, with murals forming an innate part of his artistic vocabulary. From the limpid human expressions to the skilfully knitted figures of goats and snakes, the creations draw the viewer into a deeper odyssey of fine details that compose the grand frame. The restrained colour palette in flecks of terracotta, the run of quiet blue, and the smooth flow of white through the florals come together as a whole to spell sheer serenity. There is an innate play of geometrics in the contours of the living forms and the poetic movement of the natural elements, knitted at a subtle level in the background. It is as if you can hear the quiet shush of the water gliding, and the murmur of the wind as it rustles through the clothes. The unique balance of tones of the same colour, and the flowing lines come together to exude that sense of repose and provide an almost musical quality to the works.