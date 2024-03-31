Knitted figures & fluid forms

Earlier this month, Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Bengaluru, and Palette People, Kochi, came together to host ‘Chitrakoodam: A Tribute to C N Karunakaran’, an exhibition showcasing the life and stunning artworks of C N Karunakaran, one of Kerala’s biggest exponents of art who essayed a key role in the modern art movement in the country.
“The title ‘Chitrakoodam’ pays homage to the artist’s gallery in Kochi, carrying the essence of his artistic journey and the legacy he established there,” says Gitanjali Maini, Founder Trustee. Karunakaran founded Chitrakoodam, Kerala’s first private art gallery in Kochi in 1973, and served as the chairman of the Kerala Lalit Kala Akademi in 2006 and 2010. “Our criterion was to honour the diverse artistic heritage, including abstract landscapes, figurative pieces, and works inspired by Kerala mural and miniature traditions, reflecting the rich tapestry of artistic expression,” she adds.
Karunakaran hailed from the small village of Brahmakulam, Kerala, and went on to explore the realm of art at The Government School of Arts and Crafts, in Madras. He worked as an art director in Malayalam cinema, forming an intrinsic part of films, including hits such as Ore Thooval Pakshikal and Alicinte Anveshanam, and went on to work with stalwart filmmakers like G Aravindan and T V Chandran.
His paintings are classics, stemming from the temple murals in Kerala and India’s treasured sculptural traditions. One of his earliest projects was the restoration of murals at Guruvayur temple. Karunakaran’s artistic leanings and his formal training in the subject flowered under the tutelage of his teacher, KCS Paniker — a key influence in the growth of modern Indian art in the south. It was under the collective guidance of DP Roy Choudhari and KCS Paniker that Karunakaran developed his own signature style — showcased in its full splendour in the 10 large-sized artworks on display — all sourced from his family estate. His keen understanding of design plays out in the fine symbiotic layers he creates in his paintings.
There is an immersive fluidity of forms that runs through the artworks, with murals forming an innate part of his artistic vocabulary. From the limpid human expressions to the skilfully knitted figures of goats and snakes, the creations draw the viewer into a deeper odyssey of fine details that compose the grand frame. The restrained colour palette in flecks of terracotta, the run of quiet blue, and the smooth flow of white through the florals come together as a whole to spell sheer serenity. There is an innate play of geometrics in the contours of the living forms and the poetic movement of the natural elements, knitted at a subtle level in the background. It is as if you can hear the quiet shush of the water gliding, and the murmur of the wind as it rustles through the clothes. The unique balance of tones of the same colour, and the flowing lines come together to exude that sense of repose and provide an almost musical quality to the works.
“Karunakaran’s artistic vein is evident in the intricate details, vibrant colours, and the profound storytelling encapsulated in each piece, showcasing his mastery over various artistic styles and techniques,” explains Gitanjali. “His meticulous attention to detail, bold use of colours, and the fusion of traditional and contemporary motifs shine through in these chosen artworks, creating a captivating visual narrative. You can find the classic ‘Karunakaran element’ in the narrative he has shaped within the paintings.”
Following the success of ‘Chitrakoodam’, Gallery G is looking at a continuing celebration of C N Karunakaran’s legacy through future collaborations, exhibitions, and initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting his invaluable contribution to the world of art.
The exhibition runs till April 30.