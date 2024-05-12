Not just in jest

But, to successfully converge, it is not enough to be spontaneous or take a risk betting on your guess. For instance, after several attempts, one of the pairs’ guesses had fallen in the ballpark: an “airplane” and a “bird” (both are flying objects). Now, if both of them had said “wings” (a plausible median word for flying objects), for example, they would have achieved convergence. As it happened, however, they didn’t. Such thrilling encounters of near-convergence were common. But they also carried an important lesson. As one of the regulars at these workshops said, “The key [to converging] is focusing on the other person and what they might be thinking,” rather than being lost in one’s own thoughts. Simple enough, this principle is regularly violated in ordinary life. It shows that genuine cooperative effort is necessary to build a connection. Self-indulgence, on the other hand, impedes any such chemistry.