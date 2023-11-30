Sketched and signed

A Renaissance man of the erstwhile Mysore kingdom, S N Swamy’s fame and artistry continued long after Independence. Swamy was an artist who used a variety of media. He was also a Mysore Palace photographer and later, a Mysore Palace artist. In his rich career, he also worked as an art director with Dadasaheb Phalke in Prabhat Studio, Pune. Given his knowledge of the rich cultural and architectural heritage of Karnataka, he even became a director of the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation. In his capacity as an administrator, he was a member of Central Lalitha Kala Academy and Central Sangeet Kala Academy, New Delhi.