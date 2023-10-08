The pact between wasp and fig

So how does the secretive banyan pollinate and procreate? Sometime between 70 and 90 million years ago, during Earth’s Cretaceous period, nature picked a little creature and intertwined its fate with that of the mighty banyan, for coevolution over the aeons — the agaonid wasp (Eupristina masoni), commonly called fig wasp. Without this exclusive pollinator, the redoubtable banyan will go extinct. The same is true for the wee fig wasp. Each Ficus species has coevolved with a specific wasp species to support each other’s life cycles. One will go extinct without the other. Scientists identify this singular pact between the agaonid wasps and the fig trees, as ‘obligate mutualism’.