The story behind the Haripura posters

In total, Bose created nearly 400 paintings for the Haripura session. Before making the drawings, Bose spent several weeks in Vithalnagar, a village near Haripura, observing the locals and making initial sketches and line drawings. He later crystallised these into the posters used at the session, sometimes engaging the help of his students. These posters depicted people of the village engaged in their professional, household, and personal activities, such as a mother bathing a child, people playing musical instruments such as the sarangi, farmers tilling the land, and carpenters and potters at their tools. Alongside images of people, Bose also painted the local plants and animals, as well as everyday objects such as flagons and lamps.