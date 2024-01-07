Trade, textiles and the making of a city

Indian architects such as Gira Sarabhai, B V Doshi, and Achyut Kanvinde designed multiple structures in the city. Influenced by the works of Buckminster Fuller, Walter Gropius, and Frank Lloyd Wright, these structures saw modernist architectural trends being incorporated into traditional building methods. This intermingling of styles may have arisen partly as a reaction to growing nationalisation in the wake of independence and the drive to retain a national identity, and partly due to the limited availability of modern materials such as steel, which led to a preference for more indigenous building materials such as brick and wood. The transmutation of Western architecture into South Asian contexts required the designs of the former to be seamlessly incorporated within the spaces of the latter. Thus were erected structures such as the Calico Dome, designed by Gautam and Gira Sarabhai and inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic domes; the ATIRA campus, designed by Achyut Kanvinde and inspired by Walter Gropius; Amdavad Ni Gufa, Premabhai Hall, and Tagore Hall, designed by B V Doshi; and the Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya designed by Charles Correa.