features
art and culture

Two artists across space and time...

The exhibition of two different generations of non-representational artists was curated by Threshold Art Gallery’s founder Tunty Chauhan.
Neha Kirpal
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 23:05 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 23:05 IST
