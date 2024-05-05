Warp and weft of stories

Through their designs, carpets reflected social and political changes; for instance, the Biblical tale of Noah’s Ark became a recurrent motif in dhurries produced in the 19th and 20th centuries. Notable types of carpets and rugs from across India include gabba, kaleen, galeecha and dhurrie. Kerman carpets, which were woven in Kerman in present-day Iran and introduced to India through trade routes and widely used during the Mughal era, are also produced in the region today. Flat-woven, pileless kilims were similarly used extensively in Mughal India, although they were originally produced in Iran, Turkey, Central Asia and Afghanistan. Since the 1950s, another type of rug, the Tibetan khabdan, has been produced by Tibetan artisans at centres in Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam.