You will die but the carbon will not

Jahnavi Phalkey, Director, SGB, says the choice of CARBON as the gallery’s first exhibition is informed by a desire to get the public to understand the relevance of research and to get them to say interesting things back to the researchers. “Carbon becomes among the most obvious choices because climate change is a key concern but then, doing an exhibition on climate change is like telling the public — here is the problem, and this is what you need to understand. There is a fatigue that comes from being asked to engage with research on terms that are set elsewhere. Simplification might not be the best approach because people are capable of understanding complexity if it is phrased in a language that is accessible to them,” she says.