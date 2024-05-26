Alice Munro: A chronicler of the simple and the remarkable

Alice Munro grew up in a small town just outside Wingham in Huron County, southwestern Ontario. Her father, Robert Laidlaw, took up farming in 1925, specialising in mink and foxes for the fur trade. Two years later, he tied the knot with Annie, an Eastern Ontario school teacher. Together, they acquired a modest brick house nestled on approximately five acres of land along the Maitland River. Munro was born after half a decade in 1931. Both of her parents shared a passion for reading, albeit in different ways. Among her early literary encounters was Charles Dickens’ A Child’s History Of England, her first read, a book readily available at home. She later read Anne Of Green Gables, inspired by her mother’s admiration for the series, although it was Emily Of New Moon by Lucy Maud Montgomery that captured her heart the most.