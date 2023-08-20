A dark river runs through it...

There is a curse that runs in the family, a water curse if you will, where each generation loses a child to water — making this saga about death as much as the life of its lifeless survivors. They live each day encircled by the presence of the dead, conscious of absence and death’s ubiquitous breath. There is a family tree, a rolled-up messy diagram of devastation, marking all the afflicted. And each generation must provide their own, another soul to feed the curse. Yet they find moments of mirth and the will to live too. “If there’s a fire in my house and I must choose between my husband and my clay pot… Well, all I can say is he’s lived a good life.”