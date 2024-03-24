A plague of the mind

The account of the murder goes back and forth, tracking Benoyendra’s attempts at getting his brother infected, including one instance of the accused trying to infect Amarendra with tetanus and succeeding. The narration of Benoyendra trying to procure white rats from Bombay’s Crawford Market to hand over to his friend and doctor Taranath Bhattacharjee is pacy and engaging. The post-trial events leading to Benoyendra’s death make it a gripping read. One also comes across several nuggets about the history of the Pakur region.