'Hurda' Book Review: A searing look at systemic rot

The book, inspired by a real-life tragedy, is not a whodunit. This is no taut thriller either. We are given information at various points as to who could have committed the crime but there is no conclusive evidence. There are different intersecting voices giving their version of the events which deftly serves the purpose of carrying the story forward. It is, however, a book that takes a searing look at the systemic rot that allows such deaths to happen. The greater tragedy it alludes to is that some people are rendered so small by their plight that their death causes merely a ripple before the waters close over them.