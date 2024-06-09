A striving for a noble death

In the novel, too, Cyrus’ concerns are telling of what art has come to mean today. The idea of dying is an ugly one when compared to modern ornamental concerns of craft at large. ‘That beauty is the horizon towards which all art must march.’ Dying of an artist as a performance in all its purity and simplicity is a wake-up call for the fact that language fails. “Sometimes the bigness of a thing is too much for a language, for paint, for art,” he says, “You just have to say it plainly: “O Muslims, I am sad tonight.” That’s what Death Speak is. Being present. Saying it plain.”