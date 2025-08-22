Menu
Happy to inaugurate Nada Habba Dasara 2025: Banu Mushtaq

Banu Mushtaq is a Kannada language writer, activist and lawyer from Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that Banu Mushtaq will be inaugurating Dasara this year.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 14:17 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 14:17 IST
