<p>Hassan: Booker Prize winner author Banu Mushtaq expressed her appreciation for getting an opportunity to inaugurate the Nada Habba Dasara 2025.</p><p>Banu Mushtaq is a Kannada language writer, activist and lawyer from Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that Banu Mushtaq will be inaugurating Dasara this year.</p> .<p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, she said “I am happy to have the opportunity to inaugurate the Nada Habba. I will participate in the cultural festival. The state government has selected me to inaugurate Dasara this year, considering the International Booker Prize won for my Kannada work ‘<em>Edeya Hanate</em> (Heart Lamp)’. This is an honour for the Kannada language and Kannadigas”.</p><p>“I am happy for the love and respect shown by the government. It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to inaugurate Dasara festival and participate in the programme”, she said.</p>