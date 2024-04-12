Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: From caste dynamics to partition, here are four books by B R Ambedkar you must read

Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Bhim Jayanti, is observed every year on April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar. He was a social reformer and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.
Metrolife has curated a reading list of his writings on topics ranging from caste dynamics to the nature of governance. All books are available online.
Annihilation of Caste
Written in 1936, Ambedkar’s ‘Annihilation of Caste’ provides insight into the deep-rooted caste system in India. It critiques the Hindu society’s hierarchical structure and advocates for its annihilation to achieve social justice and equality for all. The book is relevant to this day and is considered one of the most powerful political writings to come out of India.
Federation versus Freedom
This 164-page essay by Ambedkar weighs in on the centralisation and decentralisation in India’s governance structure. Published in 1945, it explores the need to preserve national unity while also ensuring regional autonomy. Ambedkar’s insights are crucial for understanding the complexities of federalism in our diverse society.
Who were the Shudras?
Published in 1946, this scholarly work examines the origins and social status of the Shudra caste in India. Citing scriptures like the ‘Vedas’ and epics like the ‘Mahabharata’, he challenges traditional Hindu beliefs about the community’s ‘inferiority status’, busting age-old ideologies.
Pakistan or The Partition of India
This 544-pager is a historical analysis of the factors that led to the partition
of India in 1947. Published in 1940, it discusses the Muslim League’s demand for a separate Muslim state and its implications on India’s future. Ambedkar sheds light on the complex socio-political dynamics of the time, and analyses arguments in favour of the Partition and against it.
