Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Anatomy of survival

To understand the novel’s peculiar force, it helps to know David Szalay’s own literary temperament.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 20:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 20:25 IST
BooksSpecialsanatomy

Follow us on :

Follow Us