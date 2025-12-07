Hoax bomb threat to Indian Women’s Press Corps

<p>New Delhi: A bomb threat to the offices of the Indian Women Press Corps and the Delhi Union of Journalists triggered extensive search operations on Saturday before being declared a hoax, an official said.</p>.<p>The IWPC, in a statement, said they received an email at 4.57 am stating that RDX-IED had been planted at the premises of IWPC and DUJ. The DUJ, too, received the same mail.</p>.White House press corps slams CNN on restricted media access at Biden-Trump presidential debate.<p>“We immediately informed the Delhi Police. The Delhi Bomb Squad and Delhi Dog Squad Unit promptly rushed to the premises and conducted a thorough search. After a search, they termed it a hoax threat,” the IWPC said.</p>.<p>A similar sweep was carried out at the office of the DUJ in Connaught Place.</p>.<p>The email allegedly carried some phrases in Tamil and mentioned a case of sexual assault of a minor in Tamil Nadu. Much of it did not make much sense. However, the subject line mentioned RDX and IED.</p>.<p>The emails, coming in the heels of the deadly blasts at the Red Fort, which left over a dozen people dead, created panic among journalists.</p>