Belonging to nowhere

How does one make sense of an inherently divided world, where it is easy to cross some borders while others remain impenetrable? Nishant finally reflects on this paradox: “How many times had I tried to cross the Ukraine-Slovakia border and failed? And now, without any hurdle, I had crossed the German border and stepped into Belgium. With sufficient money and the right contacts, one could travel across the border between any two countries in the world.” It prompts us to ask: How can the refugee experience be adequately articulated? Can it ever be put into words? Literature on refugee experience often leaves out huge gaps regarding the hardships faced during the process of resettlement. Where God Began thus offers a fresh perspective on the chasm between one’s amputation from home and an eventual relocation.