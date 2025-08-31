Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Blending myth and memory in Nagaland

The story follows Kato, a mute on the cusp of manhood, whose life takes a tumble into the magical when he is chosen as the storyteller by a mythological giant, Timi-Ala, Kene.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 00:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 00:11 IST
BooksSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us