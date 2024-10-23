Book about a married woman’s journey in cinema

<p class="bodytext">Kannada actor Shwetha Srivatsav has recorded the challenges she faced as a married woman in the film industry in her debut book. It is titled ‘Against The Grain: A Married Woman’s Unprecedented Journey Into the Film Industry’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Known for films like ‘Simple Agi Ondh Love Story’ and ‘Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu’, Shwetha began acting in films only after she was married, about 15 years ago, she tells Metrolife. “Married women are not offered appealing roles. Only young and unmarried women are preferred for lead roles,” she shares. </p>.Epic Kuvempu novel gets a fresh new translation.<p class="bodytext">The 150-page book launched on Monday discusses the lack of exposure for married women in the industry, their struggles, and the reality of star makers, according to Shwetha. “Although female actors contribute equally to a film, it’s always the male actors who are credited. This has to change,” she adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The book is available in both English and Kannada. The Kannada title is ‘Rekke Iddare Saake’. </p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘Against the Grain’ and ‘Rekke Iddare Saake’, Stardom Books, Rs 495</span></p>