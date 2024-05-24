Book offers tips for NRIs relocating to India

Shyamsundar did not have much trouble moving back because “in Bengaluru, he feels completely at home”. He says one needs to be open to making adjustments. The book compiles to-do lists of what to do before and after shifting. Visa and immigration matters need to be handled, bank accounts may have to be transferred, and shipment of belongings has to be arranged. One needs to find appropriate career opportunities for themselves and schools and colleges for their children in India and go over health insurance, financial and legal systems.