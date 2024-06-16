T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan register 3-wicket consolation win over Ireland

Lauderhill (USA): Former champions Pakistan beat Ireland by three wickets to register a consolation win over Ireland in their inconsequential T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Pakistan and Ireland have already been eliminated from the tournament with India and debutants USA progressing to the Super Eight from Group A.

Left-arm pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir wreaked havoc with the new ball, helping Pakistan restrict Ireland to 106 for nine.