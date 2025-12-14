Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Book review | Facing mortality: Inside Salman Rushdie’s dark, reflective 'The Eleventh Hour'

When the maestro Salman Rushdie ponders death in The Eleventh Hour: A Quintet of Stories, the result is difficult to describe: tear-inducing, inward-looking and profound.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 21:49 IST
BooksSpecialsFeaturesSalman Rushdie

Follow us on :

Follow Us