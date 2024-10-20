Bookrack for the week (Oct 20 to Oct 26)

<p><strong>A Rescue In Vienna</strong></p>.<p>Vinay Gupta</p>.<p>Bloomsbury, pp 252, Rs 599</p>.<p>This is an endearing family memoir that sheds light on a fascinating slice of history, and an unusual piece of heroism during the Second World War.</p>.<p><strong>Goddess Of The River</strong></p>.<p>Vaishnavi Patel</p>.<p>Hachette, pp 368, Rs 599</p>.<p>As the years unfold, Ganga and Devavrata are drawn together again and again in this deeply moving and masterful tale of duty, destiny, and the unwavering bond between mother and son.</p>.<p><strong>The Curse Of Muziris</strong></p>.<p>Hamish Morjaria</p>.<p>Pan, pp 456, Rs 399</p>.<p>A riveting blend of genres, the novel invites readers into an action-packed search for the legendary port city of Muziris. Lost to time in AD 72, its rediscovery offers an archaeological triumph and a story that challenges many beliefs.</p>.<p><strong>The Intelligent Investor</strong></p>.<p>Benjamin Graham and Jason Zweig</p>.<p>HarperBusiness, pp 608, Rs 799</p>.<p>Featuring updated commentaries—leaving his original text untouched—from noted financial journalist Jason Zweig, this newly revised edition offers readers an even clearer understanding of Graham’s wisdom.</p>.<p><strong>Lucky Loser</strong></p>.<p>Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig</p>.<p>Penguin, pp 512, Rs 999</p>.<p>This promises to be the definitive account of Trump and his money and the final word on the myth of Trump, the self-made millionaire.</p>