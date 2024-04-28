JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week (April 28 to May 4)

Last Updated 28 April 2024, 02:34 IST

Follow Us

Magic Pill

Johann Hari

Bloomsbury, pp 336, Rs NA

In January 2023, the author started to inject himself once a week with Ozempic, one of the new drugs that produces significant weight loss. This is the story of his experience.

Book Of Indian Election Facts

Kingshuk Chatterjee & Surbek Biswas

Hachette India, pp 576, Rs 699

This easily accessible one-of-a-kind quick reference to Indian electoral history with all essential information as well as intriguing beyond-the-ballot events is sure to both educate and entertain.

Miracles In Medicine

Roopa Pai

Hachette India, pp 344, Rs 499

Packed with fascinating stories, insights and illustrations, this book is a celebration of 2,500 years of human endeavour and innovation in the medical sciences.

The Boy Who Built A Secret Garden

Lavanya Karthik

Penguin, pp 48, Rs 199

Before Nek Chand built his iconic garden, he was a boy with a dream―of home. This is his biography, delightfully illustrated.

Hindi Imperialism

Aladi Aruna and R Vijaya Sankar (translator)

Speaking Tiger, pp 304, Rs 499

This passionate book is a record of the long struggle against what the anti-Hindi activists see as an attempt to erode democracy and the very diversity of India.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 April 2024, 02:34 IST)
Books

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT