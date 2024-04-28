Bookrack for the week (April 28 to May 4)

Bloomsbury, pp 336, Rs NA
In January 2023, the author started to inject himself once a week with Ozempic, one of the new drugs that produces significant weight loss. This is the story of his experience.
Book Of Indian Election Facts
Kingshuk Chatterjee & Surbek Biswas
Hachette India, pp 576, Rs 699
This easily accessible one-of-a-kind quick reference to Indian electoral history with all essential information as well as intriguing beyond-the-ballot events is sure to both educate and entertain.
Hachette India, pp 344, Rs 499
Packed with fascinating stories, insights and illustrations, this book is a celebration of 2,500 years of human endeavour and innovation in the medical sciences.
The Boy Who Built A Secret Garden
Before Nek Chand built his iconic garden, he was a boy with a dream―of home. This is his biography, delightfully illustrated.
Aladi Aruna and R Vijaya Sankar (translator)
Speaking Tiger, pp 304, Rs 499
This passionate book is a record of the long struggle against what the anti-Hindi activists see as an attempt to erode democracy and the very diversity of India.
