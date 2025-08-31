Bookrack for the week (Aug 31 to Sept 6)

<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Zoraver And The Lost Gods</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Abeer Kapoor and Ujan Dutta (Illustrator)</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bloomsbury, pp 256, Rs 699</p>.<p class="bodytext">From getting chased in the alleys of London to navigating the jungles of old Magadh, from secret meetings with Dadabhai Naoroji to traversing the sands of Harappa, Zoraver encounters revolutionaries, con artists and spies.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">The Cell And The Soul</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Anand Teltumbde</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bloomsbury, pp 256, Rs 699</p>.<p class="bodytext">Noted social activist Anand Teltumbde entered the Taloja Central Prison as accused number 10 in the Bhima Koregaon case until he was released on bail. This is a raw, unvarnished testament of a man incarcerated for his convictions.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">And Yet You Shine</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Supriya Kelkar</p>.<p class="bodytext">Scholastic, pp 48, Rs 450</p>.<p class="bodytext">The story of one of the world’s most famous diamonds—stolen from South Asia during colonisation and now among the crown jewels in London—is a call to action for readers to decolonise and hold their heads high.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">Wonder Tales For A Warming Planet</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Rajat Chaudhuri</p>.<p class="bodytext">Niyogi, pp 112, Rs 295</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is a collection of short stories about ordinary young children trying to make sense of a planet under extraordinary threat.</p>.<p class="ListingGrey"><span class="bold">108 Ways To Live Your Best Life</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Shoba Narayan</p>.<p class="bodytext">HarperCollins, pp 272, Rs 399</p>.<p class="bodytext">So if you’re someone who avoids going to the gym, signs up for yoga or aerobics classes and gives up within a month, has a Sudoku app on your phone but never actually opens it, this is the book for you.</p>