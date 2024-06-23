Home
Bookrack for the week (June 23 to June 29)

DHNS
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 01:39 IST
Broken Threads

Mishal Husain

Fourth Estate, pp 336, Rs 499

This gripping family history follows a nation becoming ever more divided in the face of social inequality, civil disobedience and the Second World War.

Metamorphoses

Karolina Watroba

Hachette, pp 256, Rs 799

This is a non-chronological journey through Kafka’s life, drawing together literary scholarship with the responses of his readers through time.

Talashnama

Ismail Darbesh and V Ramaswamy (translator)

HarperCollins, pp 572, Rs 699

This is a thrilling literary tour de force, where love, religion, modernity and politics collide. It is also an evocative inquiry into the uncertainties and challenges of being Muslim in today’s India.

The Big Book Of Odia Literature

Manu Dash

Penguin, pp 352, Rs NA

This careful curation features essays, stories, poems, and plays that have defined the culture of a state and a people. A first of its kind, the volume is for lovers of linguistic history and literary traditions.

Book Of Nature

Deepa Agarwal

Hachette, pp 288, Rs 499

Read some of the best writing by wildlife experts, bestselling authors, nature writers, adventurers and explorers. Feel oh-so-lucky about being on this life-giving Earth, and open your eyes to how we are harming it and endangering our future.

Published 23 June 2024, 01:39 IST
