Bookrack for the week (June 23 to June 29)

Fourth Estate, pp 336, Rs 499
This gripping family history follows a nation becoming ever more divided in the face of social inequality, civil disobedience and the Second World War.
This is a non-chronological journey through Kafka’s life, drawing together literary scholarship with the responses of his readers through time.
Ismail Darbesh and V Ramaswamy (translator)
HarperCollins, pp 572, Rs 699
This is a thrilling literary tour de force, where love, religion, modernity and politics collide. It is also an evocative inquiry into the uncertainties and challenges of being Muslim in today’s India.
The Big Book Of Odia Literature
This careful curation features essays, stories, poems, and plays that have defined the culture of a state and a people. A first of its kind, the volume is for lovers of linguistic history and literary traditions.
Read some of the best writing by wildlife experts, bestselling authors, nature writers, adventurers and explorers. Feel oh-so-lucky about being on this life-giving Earth, and open your eyes to how we are harming it and endangering our future.
Published 23 June 2024, 01:39 IST