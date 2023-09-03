Bookrack for the week: September 3 to September 9

Clearly Invisible In Paris
Koel Purie Rinchet
Rupa, pp 336, Rs 495
Set in the capital of all things chic, surrounded by inexplicably irritable inhabitants, this book is an ode to the friendships that have got so many through the darkest days of their lives.
Everything Changes
Sreemoyee Piu Kundu
Bloomsbury, pp 256, Rs 499
When she was four, the author’s father died by suicide. In her memoir, she embarks on a path of self-discovery by recognising the scars of her childhood lived under the shadow of his death.
Essence
Chitra Govindraj
Authorspress, pp 162, Rs 295
Essence is a reminder that we all experience love, heartache, confidence, kindness, forgiveness, anger, and honesty and that no one is alone in their emotions and thoughts. The poems relate to five universal values.
Dissidents Of Perfection
Amruta Krishnan Srinivasan
Leadstart, pp 90, Rs 149
Set in the ‘Animal Realm’ where magic and the wild are beautifully interwoven, this book delves into the ethics of meddling with nature even if it is for a good cause.
Crook Manifesto
Colson Whitehead
Hachette, pp 336, Rs 799
In scalpel-sharp prose and with unnerving clarity and wit, the author writes about a city that runs on cronyism, threats, ego, ambition, incompetence and even, sometimes, pride.