Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week: September 3 to September 9

Last Updated 03 September 2023, 04:00 IST

Follow Us

Clearly Invisible In Paris

Koel Purie Rinchet

Rupa, pp 336, Rs 495

Set in the capital of all things chic, surrounded by inexplicably irritable inhabitants, this book is an ode to the friendships that have got so many through the darkest days of their lives.

Everything Changes

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu

Bloomsbury, pp 256, Rs 499

When she was four, the author’s father died by suicide. In her memoir, she embarks on a path of self-discovery by recognising the scars of her childhood lived under the shadow of his death.

Essence

Chitra Govindraj

Authorspress, pp 162, Rs 295

Essence is a reminder that we all experience love, heartache, confidence, kindness, forgiveness, anger, and honesty and that no one is alone in their emotions and thoughts. The poems relate to five universal values.

Dissidents Of Perfection

Amruta Krishnan Srinivasan

Leadstart, pp 90, Rs 149

Set in the ‘Animal Realm’ where magic and the wild are beautifully interwoven, this book delves into the ethics of meddling with nature even if it is for a good cause.

Crook Manifesto

Colson Whitehead

Hachette, pp 336, Rs 799

In scalpel-sharp prose and with unnerving clarity and wit, the author writes about a city that runs on cronyism, threats, ego, ambition, incompetence and even, sometimes, pride.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 September 2023, 04:00 IST)
BooksBook Rack

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT