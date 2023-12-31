Books to look forward to in 2024

From Salman Rushdie’s survival story to Japanese mysteries to how biotech will rule the world (if it is not already) to a first-time anthology of Haiku poetry from India and a much-anticipated fantasy novel, 2024 looks rub-your-hands-in-glee delicious when it comes to reading options. So, here are some titles, fiction as well as non-fiction, that caught our eye. As always, in no particular order.