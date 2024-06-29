Bookstores: Lost and found

Here, you can chance upon an out-of-print collection by your favourite poet, or a work of a new, self-published or unheard of author. The support staff magically fetches the book of your choice from the maze of books stacked from floor to ceiling. They let you go through books and blurbs in leisure, without bothering you much with questions like ‘May I help you?’ They call you if they manage to procure a hard-to-find title you have been hunting for. Before mobile phones became commonplace, they would wait for you to return. I can never forget the glint in their eyes when they would hand over the books I wanted. They know your name and your preference. I say, this relationship is what makes a bookshop a book space.