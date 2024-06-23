Colours of rebellion

Safvi has spent a lifetime archiving, translating and restoring the histories of Delhi. Naturally, the novel is enriched by these years of research. Between the slow-burn love story that blossoms, Safvi finds gaps to take the reader through a guided tour of the old city. There is a wide and almost confusing range of characters in the novel. For all of its countless characters, however, the effect is clear: the novel is about giving a voice to the many lives and stories that populate the streets of old Delhi. Lives that historical records reduce to numbers and mere names. It is also, simultaneously, about registering the syncretism of that old world—a quality that seems to be at its most endangered in ours. Coexistence is the everyday reality of Shahjahanabad: “You can hear the temple bells mingling with the sounds of the prayers coming from the mosques.”