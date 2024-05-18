'Daredevil Mustafa' screenplay now a book

The team of the much acclaimed Kannada film Daredevil Mustafa will launch a book. It will comprise the complete screenplay of the film and selected reviews. It is titled Daredevil Mustafa Chitrakathe Mattu Vimarshegalu and will be released at Suchitra Film Society on Sunday. The making of the film will be screened at the event.

The film, which opened to rave reviews last year, is based on a short story of the same name by Kannada writer Poornachandra Tejaswi. The film was crowd-funded by the fans of the writer.

It is a coming-of-age comedy set in a village in Karnataka. It explores the shenanigans and misadventures of a bunch of students who want to get rid of a new entrant, a Muslim boy (the only Muslim boy in their school). The film’s underlying message is to promote communal harmony.