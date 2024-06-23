‘Imposter Syndrome helps me write better’

From what I could make out in the grainy Zoom video, American thriller writer Harlan Coben had at least eight notebooks piled higgledy-piggledy next to him. Later in the interview, he told me he carried them everywhere since he is a habitual scribbler — of ideas, thoughts, plots, character traits and everything else in between. Prolific is a word often used to describe Coben and with good reason. He has “35 or 36 or 37, I forget” books to his name and several of his bestsellers (Safe, Stranger, Stay Close, to name a few) have been adapted into TV series and films across many streaming platforms. He is also called the master of twists and turns with his books (and their screen adaptations) never not breathless, with every trick of the trade thrown in — from extraordinary murders to serial killings to dual identities and crimes passionnels.